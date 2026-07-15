Ogden Wins Game One of Homestand over the Idaho Falls Chukars on the Back of an All-Star Night by Gio Ferraro

Published on July 15, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release









Ogden Raptors outfielder Kyler Stancato

(Ogden Raptors, Credit: Haven Aurelia Miller) Ogden Raptors outfielder Kyler Stancato(Ogden Raptors, Credit: Haven Aurelia Miller)

Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors returned to Ogden and gave the fans something to cheer for with a convincing 13-7 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars.

The first inning and a half of the game was all defense, with the teams going a combined six-up, six-down. However in the bottom of the second inning the Raptors got on the board thanks to a Hank Dodson two-RBI double.

The Chukars answered with three runs of their own, however the Raptors retook the lead in the bottom of the third, 4-3. The Raptors opened up their biggest lead of the night at that point in the bottom of the fourth inning with a Cole Jordan double. After four innings, the Raptors led 6-3.

In the top of the fifth the Chukars knocked a solo home run to get within two, however Gio Ferraro answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the fifth. The Raptors offense continued to build momentum as they scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, and they headed into the bottom of the eighth leading 9-6.

A Kyler Stancato RBI single got the advantage to 10-6 for the Raptors, however Gio Ferraro decided his 4-4 night and a four-run lead wasn't enough for him. With two runners on Ferraro knocked his second home run of the night, scoring three more runs, and giving the Raptors their final score of 13 runs.

Landon Riley held the Chukars scoreless in one inning of relief in the top of the ninth, and the Raptors took the victory. Gio Ferraro finished the night going a perfect 5-5 with five RBIs. Caleb Bunch also had his longest starting outing of the year, going six innings.

The Raptors will be back in action tomorrow night at 6:30 pm for game two of the series.

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Ogden Raptors outfielder Kyler Stancato

(Haven Aurelia Miller)







Pioneer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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