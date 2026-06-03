PaddleHeads Erase Early Deficit in Opening Night Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads appeared at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park for the 1st time this season Tuesday opening a 3-game series with the Boise Hawks. Boise came out firing in the early innings recording 7 hits through the first 2 innings en route to an early lead. An early injury to starting pitcher Ryan Wentz also left Missoula in a bind, as he exited the game in the 2nd inning. Luckily for the PaddleHeads Reece Fields delivered a huge performance in relief to set the tone for the rest of the night.

The 3rd-year PaddleHead was outstanding in a prolonged outing out of the bullpen to bring calm to the waters. This gave the Missoula offense an opportunity to get into gear. After falling into an early hole, Missoula scored 8 unanswered runs leading up to the 7th to do just that.

Boise tacked on runs in the late innings, but this had no impact on the final result: an 8-6 win for the PaddleHeads to open their home schedule.

Boise got the bats going in the first 2 frames scoring in both frames. Returnee Joey Kalafut recorded an RBI single with 2-outs in the first inning to give the Hawks a 2-0 advantage out of the gate. The 3rd year Hawk tacked on another RBI in the late innings finishing 3-for-4 in hits at-bats.

Shortstop Tyler Best kicked off another push of success an inning later for Boise with an RBI single of his own as part of a 2-run rally. After the departure of Wentz, the Hawks held a 4-0 lead. The PaddleHeads attack did get back into the fight quickly in the bottom of the 2nd. Fields also did not budge in his outing on the hill.

The PaddleHeads offense used a little small ball to bring home 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to cut the deficit to 1. A ground ball off the bat of Mike Koszewski brought home a run to get things started. A pair of PaddleHeads runs then scored with an error playing a role to make the score 4-3. Fields then ensured Missoula had ample opportunities to inch ahead.

The South Carolina native was outstanding over 5 1/3 innings in relief allowing only 1 hit in that span. In his best stretch, Fields retired 10 consecutive batters from the 3rd inning leading through the 7th. Fields did not issue a single walk in the outing while striking out 7. The North

Greenville product earned the win for his efforts. A middle inning rally also gave the PaddleHeads their first lead.

Missoula jumped to the lead in the bottom of the 5th inning behind a 2-run rally. Xavier Casserilla was the first to get in on the action bringing home a run with an RBI single up the middle to knot things up at 4. Will Bermudez then hit a double off the wall in right field to bring home the 3rd baseman to give the PaddleHeads their first lead at 5-4. Bermudez finished 2-for-3 in the win and Casserilla was 1-for-3.

A bases loaded walk from Joskar Feliciano played a role in a 3-run push from Missoula in the bottom of the 7th. Jeremy Piakiewicz also brought home a run in the frame on a sacrifice fly to right to give Missoula a 8-4 advantage. Boise tacked on a pair of runs in the final 2 innings on the flipside but would never threaten further.

The PaddleHeads (8-5) will now look to build momentum in this series at home in game 2 of the with the Hawks (8-5). First pitch on a 'Woof Wednesday' is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. If you cannot make it out to Allegiance Field, tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 3, 2026

PaddleHeads Erase Early Deficit in Opening Night Win - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.