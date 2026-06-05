PaddleHeads Are Rolling into Another Big Week at Ogren Park

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







The PaddleHeads enter the weekend with an 8-7 record after opening the 2026 home schedule against the Boise Hawks this week.

Missoula kicked off the homestand with an exciting 8-6 Opening Night victory on Tuesday before Boise claimed the final two games of the three-game series. Despite the series result, the PaddleHeads continue to sit above .500 and remain firmly in the mix as the season begins to take shape.

The team now heads north for a three-game road series against the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell before returning home next week for one of the most exciting promotional stretches of the summer.

While the team is on the road, fans can start making plans for one of the most exciting promotional weeks of the summer when the PaddleHeads return home next week.

This Weekend's Schedule

At Glacier Range Riders

Friday, June 5 - 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 6 - 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 7 - 1:05 PM

Following the road trip, the PaddleHeads return to Ogren Park for six straight nights of promotions, community celebrations, family fun, and one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season.

Coming Up at Ogren Park

Tuesday, June 9 | Community Tuesday

Baseball and community come together for a great cause.

PaddleHeads Community Tuesday shines a spotlight on local organizations that help make Missoula a special place to live, work, and play. Join us as we celebrate the people and groups making a difference throughout our community.

Wednesday, June 10 | Karaoke Night

Grab the microphone and bring your best performance to the ballpark.

Whether you're ready to take center stage or simply sing along from your seat, Karaoke Night promises plenty of laughs, music, and unforgettable moments throughout the evening.

Thursday, June 11 | Little League Night

Calling all Little League players, coaches, volunteers, and families.

Join us as we celebrate the next generation of ballplayers and recognize the organizations that continue to grow the game throughout Western Montana. Wear your team colors and be part of a night dedicated to youth baseball and softball.

Plus, it's our weekly Thirsty Thursday sponsored by Parkside Credit Union and Zip Beverage.

Friday, June 12 | Strike Out Cancer Night

Join us as we partner with Cancer Support Community Montana for one of the most meaningful nights of the season.

Strike Out Cancer Night is dedicated to raising awareness, honoring survivors, supporting families, and recognizing the organizations working every day to help those impacted by cancer throughout our state.

Sponsored by Direct Source.

Saturday, June 13 | Star Wars Night & Postgame Fireworks

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...

One of the most anticipated promotions of the season returns to Ogren Park.

Break out your lightsabers, gather your crew, and join us for Star Wars Night as the PaddleHeads take on the Oakland Ballers. Then stick around after the final out for a spectacular postgame fireworks show that will light up the Missoula sky.

May the Force be with you.

Sponsored by ERA Lambros.

Sunday, June 14 | Kids Free Sunday + Paxton's Birthday

Finish the weekend with a family day at the ballpark.

Kids 12 and under receive free admission as part of Kids Free Sunday, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of PaddleHeads baseball, ballpark favorites, and family fun.

Plus, the kids will be able to join the festivities as we celebrate our favorite mascot Paxton's birthday!

Bring the whole crew and create some summer memories at Ogren Park.

Get Your Tickets Today!

From Community Tuesday and Karaoke Night to Star Wars Night and postgame fireworks, next week's homestand is packed with something for everyone.

Secure your seats today and be part of another exciting week of PaddleHeads baseball.







Pioneer League Stories from June 5, 2026

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