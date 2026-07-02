PaddleHeads Erase 7-Run Deficit in Win over Mobiles

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - Things looked bleak for the Missoula PaddleHeads early in game 2 of this 3-game set with the Red Pocket Mobiles. After winning late the night prior, the Mobiles raced out to a sizable lead in the first 2 innings. Behind success with the long ball Red Pocket led 7-0 after the top of the 2nd inning. The PaddleHeads stemmed the tide from this point, however, methodically climbing back into the game.

Missoula scored runs in 7 straight innings from the 2nd through the 8th putting constant pressure on the Mobiles pitching staff. The PaddleHeads took their first lead in the bottom of the 6th which also started their biggest run of success. Over their final 3 innings offensively, Missoula tallied 12 runs. Behind this effort, the PaddleHeads evened the series, beating the Mobiles 17-10. A rubber match of this 3-game set will be the theme in the finale Thursday.

The Mobiles jumped out quickly in the top of the first inning with 3 home runs to get out of the gate. Braylon Bishop, and Jordan Harrison-Dudley got this trend started with a pair of solo home runs. Justin Johnson then made it 3-0 on an impressive 468 foot bomb to center field. Bishop finished his night 2-for-3 and Johnson was 2-for-4. Harrison-Dudley was 2-for-5 in the loss.

Former PaddleHead Kishon Frett got in on the act in the 2nd hitting a home run to left field as part of a 4-run rally. The left fielder had an outstanding game finishing 3-for-4. After falling into a 7-0 hole, Missoula's offense got to work.

Ty Yukumoto fittingly got things rolling on the comeback trail with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. The 2nd baseman also knocked home a run in the 5th to trim the Mobiles advantage to 7-5. The Gonzaga product was a huge contributor throughout reaching base 6 times in a 4-for-4 performance. Home run power put Missoula in front for the first time in the bottom of the 6th.

Will Bermudez left earth for the 2nd time in as many games in this series to get the bottom of the 6th started. Later with 2-outs, Xavier Cassierilla came through with a clutch swing. In a 2-strike battle, Casserilla launched a 2-run blast to left to give Missoula their first lead at 8-7.

The 1st baseman knocked in 4 runs on the night finishing 3-for-5. Bermudez was also solid, finishing 2-for-4.

Red Pocket got back into the game in the top of the 8th with a 3-run rally cutting the deficit to 1.

A RBI double from Frett, and a run-scoring single from Bishop did a lot of the damage as the Mobiles trailed by just 1 at 11-10. The Missoula offense proved to have one more trick up their sleeve.

The PaddleHeads sent 12 batters to the plate in their largest rally of the night in the bottom of the 8th. When the dust settled, Missoula had sent 6-run to the plate to open up a comfortable advantage leading to the top of the 9th. With the offense finding its groove in game 2, the PaddleHeads will now look to finish off a series win at home.

Missoula (17-20) will host the rubber match of this 3-game set with the Mobiles (8-30) on Thursday night. Head out to Allegiance Field for 'Thirsty Thursday' to enjoy a fun night at the ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. You can also catch the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2026

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