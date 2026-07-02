Raptors Win 15-12 on Greico Walk-Off Homer

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, Utah - Sebastian Greico hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Boise Hawks 15-12 on Wednesday night at Lindquist Field.

The Raptors broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning by scoring eight runs on six hits, which included a two-run double by Gio Ferraro. Boise Responded with 1 run in both the sixth and seventh innings. The Hawks trailed 12-5 heading into the eighth inning but they scored five runs, capped off by a Watt Grant grand slam to make it a 12-10 game. The Hawks scored two more runs in the top of the ninth to tie it up at 12-12.

Chase Valentine went 3 for 4 at the plate with 4 runs scored and a home run in the seventh inning. Valentine finished a triple short of a cycle for the second time in the last three games. Valentine leads the league with 27 doubles on the season. Sebastian Greico went 2 for 3 with 2 runs and 4 runs batted in. Gio Ferraro, Carmine Lane and Colson Lawrence each had two hits.

All nine hitters in the Boise had at least one hit. Wyatt Grant (2 for 4, 5 RBI's) and John Pyle (2 for 5) had multiple hit games.

Chase Chatman started for the Raptors on the mound and he pitched 6 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, walking 2 and striking out 6.

The Raptors have scored 84 games over their last 6 games. Ogden gets a win in the first day of July after finishing the month of June with a 17-8 record.

With Greico's ninth inning home run he becomes the second Raptor with 10 or more home runs. Colson Lawrence leads the club with 11.

The same two teams will meet on Thursday night at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at the Lindquist Field box office or by going to Ogdenraptors.com.







Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2026

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