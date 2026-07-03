Explosive Offensive Performance in Raptors 20-8 Victory

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, Utah - Carmine Lane hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and Garrett Bevacqua and Colson Lawrence each hit three-run homers in the Ogden Raptors 20-8 victory over the Boise Hawks on Thursday night at Lindquist Field.

Lawrence hit a three-run homer over the center field wall against a strong breeze for his team leading 12th of the season. Raptors scored four runs in the second frame. Ogden added one run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth.

With the score 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning Carmine Lane hit a grand slam over the left center field wall. The Raptors scored six runs in the inning to take a 13-3 lead. Lane went 4 for 6 with 5 runs batted in. Ogden added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Bevacqua hit his first professional home run in the eighth inning over the right center field wall.

Kyler Stancato went 3 for 5 at the plate in the win. Stancato is 41 for 84 this season as he is hitting a shade under .500. Sebastian Greico, Cole Jordan and Colson Lawrence each had 2 hits.

Nico Saltaformaggio earned the victory on the mound for Ogden as his record goes to 7-0 on the season. Harper McLendon made his professional debut in the seventh inning and allowed two runs. Landon Riley pitched two shutout innings to for Ogden. Riley has pitched four scoreless innings in his last two outings.

Ogden bats have been outstanding lately as they have scored 104 runs over their last 7 games. The Raptors have now won two in a row and their record goes to 23-16 on the season.

The Raptors homestand finale is on Friday, July 3rd at 6:30 vs Boise. Tickets are available at the Lindquist Field box office or by going to ogdenraptors.com.







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