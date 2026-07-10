Raptors' Late Push Falls Short in 8-5 Loss to Glacier

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - The Ogden Raptors continued to battle late Thursday night, but an early Glacier lead and a three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Raptors fell 8-5 to the Glacier Range Riders at Glacier Bank Park.

Ogden outhit Glacier 14-12 and scored in four of the final five innings, but the Range Riders built an early advantage and held off the Raptors' late comeback effort.

Glacier jumped ahead in the first inning with three runs, highlighted by an RBI triple from Kyle Ashworth and a solo home run from Brock Vradenburg. The Range Riders added another run in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead before Ogden answered in the fifth.

The Raptors broke through when Chase Valentine singled to center field to score Dylan Wilkinson. Kyler Stancato followed by reaching on a fielder's choice, allowing Bradley Pelle to score and cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Glacier added a run in the bottom of the fifth before Jacob Steele delivered a three-run home run in the sixth, extending the Range Riders' lead to 8-2.

Ogden refused to go quietly. Colson Lawrence drove in Carmine Lane with an RBI single in the seventh, Cole Jordan launched a solo home run to left field in the eighth, and Giuseppe Ferraro-Nahr added an RBI single in the ninth to score Lane and bring the final margin to 8-5.

Lane led the Raptors offensively with a 3-for-5 night, including a double and two runs scored. Ferraro-Nahr, Stancato and Pelle each recorded two hits, while Jordan added his second home run in as many games. Valentine, Stancato, Lawrence, Ferraro-Nahr and Jordan each drove in a run for Ogden.

On the mound, Nico Saltaformaggio took his first loss of the season, allowing eight runs, seven earned, over six innings. Kyle Lewis and Harper McLendon combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with McLendon working a perfect eighth.

The Raptors will look to respond tomorrow night as the road series best of six games continues Friday night in Kalispell.

Final Line:

Ogden: 5 runs, 14 hits, 1 error

Glacier: 8 runs, 12 hits, 1 error

Raptors Offensive Highlights:

Carmine Lane: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R

Giuseppe Ferraro-Nahr: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB

Kyler Stancato: 2-for-5, RBI, SB

Bradley Pelle: 2-for-4, R, SB

Cole Jordan: HR, RBI

Chase Valentine: RBI, SB

Colson Lawrence: RBI

Final: Ogden Raptors 5, Glacier Range Riders 8

Attendance: Not Reported

Time of Game: 2:23







Pioneer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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