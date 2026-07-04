PaddleHeads Roll in Wire-To-Wire Win over Chukars

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula "PaddleHeads opened a 3-game series with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. This was the first meeting between these 2 clubs since their matchup in the Pioneer League Playoffs last season. Both teams came into the series searching for answers this season with records below .500. Behind a strong performance in numerous areas, this may be a turn in the right direction for Missoula.

Reece Fields was in control throughout his outing as the starting pitcher shutting down one of the league's best offenses. On the flip side the Missoula attack had another solid performance tallying 15 hits on the night. Rookie Bryce Cerminelli was the highlight finishing with 4 hits in the ballgame. The PaddleHeads led by as many as 8 runs in a game they never trailed, rolling to a 9-4 win to open the series.

Will Bermudez got the PaddleHeads on the board early with a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st. The shortstop has homered in 6 of his last 8 games played overall and has a team best 14 home runs. The UC Irvine product finished 1-for-4.

Missoula recorded 5 singles in the bottom of the 3rd plating a pair of runs in this push. RBI singles from Nich Klemp and Cerminelli did damage in the inning giving the PaddleHeads a 3-0 lead. This proved to be more than enough for Fields to work with.

The 3rd year pro moved his record to 5-2 for his efforts over 6 innings. Fields struck out 7 in those innings allowing only 4 hits to the dangerous Chukar attack. Relievers Brock Lambert, and Peyton Walters also performed well backing up this effort in 2 spotless innings of relief. Idaho Falls did not record a hit from the 5th inning through the 8th. The PaddleHeads offense then put things away in this stretch.

Missoula started to separate itself with a 3-run rally in the bottom of the 6th. A triple from Cerminelli got things started in the inning to set up the first run. The Missouri State product had a fantastic night finishing 4-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. RBI singles from Tyler Stone, and Mike Koszewski then did damage making the score 6-1. Stone finished 2-for-4 in the game while Koszewski was 2-for-5 from the top of the order.

The PaddleHeads stretched out the lead an inning later with the long ball doing the trick. Xavier Casserilla was the first to leave earth, launching his 3rd home run this week to right center. Ty Yukumoto later hit his first professional home run to cap Missoula's solid offensive night giving the PaddleHeads a 9-1 lead. Casserilla knocked home a pair in a 2-for-4 performance while Yukumoto finished 1-for-3. Missoula will now look to build on this solid performance in game 2.

Missoula (18-21) will play host to the Chukars (12-28) to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday evening. The PaddleHeads will also host a fireworks show after the game to celebrate America's 250th Birthday. First pitch from Allegiance Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. If you don't plan on heading to the ballpark, tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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