Series Finale with Mustangs Postponed Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads were set to take on the Billings Mustangs Sunday in the finale of a 6-game series at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. Wet weather had already been a theme with Friday's game being postponed, leading to a double header on Saturday evening.

With more wet conditions on Sunday, this matinee affair has also been put on hold.

Due to rain and field conditions, Sunday's ballgame between Missoula and Billings has officially been postponed. The game will be made up at a later date that has yet to be determined. Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game can exchange them for another game later this season. This can be done online via the confirmation email sent at purchase. You can also rebook your tickets by visiting the box office at Allegiance Field, where PaddleHeads staff will rebook your seats. Missoula will continue its homestand next week.

After an off day on Monday, the PaddleHeads will resume this 12 game homestand on Tuesday.

They will do so welcoming a new opponent to Allegiance Field in the first game of a 3-game series with the Red Pocket Mobiles. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Be a part of the action at the ballpark in person or tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 28, 2026

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