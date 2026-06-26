Late Surge Leads Mustangs Past PaddleHeads Thursday

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - Nich Klemp delivered the biggest swing of the night with a grand slam in the eighth inning, but the Missoula PaddleHeads were unable to complete their comeback Thursday, falling 14-8 to the Billings Mustangs at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Trailing 10-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, the PaddleHeads loaded the bases before Klemp launched his 8th home run of the season over the wall in left-center, bringing home Michael Koszewski, Ty Yukumoto and Joskar Feliciano to cut the deficit to two. Billings answered with four runs in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach in game 3 of this 6 game set.

Missoula got on the board thanks to William Bermudez who connected on a solo home run in the opening inning. The PaddleHeads added two more runs in the second to build a 3-1 on a pair of walks with the bases loaded. Billings responded with four runs in the third, using an RBI double from Charlie Muniz and a two-run home run from Pat Mills to take a 5-3 lead.

The PaddleHeads answered with a run in the fourth to trim the deficit to one and remained within striking distance through the middle innings before the Mustangs broke the game open with a five-run eighth. Missoula refused to go quietly, however, as Klemp's grand slam brought the home crowd to life and cut the lead to 10-8 before Billings added four insurance runs in the ninth.

Jaren Jackson was solid, keeping Missoula in the ballgame through 6 innings of work. The southpaw retired 10 straight Mustangs in the middle innings leading up to the 6th. Jackson allowed 3 earned runs in the outing on 6 hits.

Klemp finished with four RBI, while Bermudez went 1-for-4 with his solo homer. Feliciano reached base four times on a hit and three walks and scored twice, and Yukumoto doubled and crossed the plate twice. Jeremy Piatkiewicz added a hit and an RBI, while Enzo Apodaca collected a hit and a walk.

Billings was paced by Pat Mills, who hit two home runs and drove in four runs. A.J. Shaver added four RBI, while Muniz finished with two hits and three RBI.

The PaddleHeads (16-17) will look to bounce back Friday evening as they continue their six-game series against the Mustangs (25-7) at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. It will be 'Super Hero Night' on Friday with the PaddleHeads wearing a special alternate jersey. These uniforms will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to Brain Injury Alliance of Montana.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head to the ballpark to kick off the weekend or listen in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







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