PaddleHeads Game Friday Postponed Due to Rain

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads were set to continue a 6-game set with the Billings Mustangs Friday at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. Due to inclement weather those plans have been put on hold. Friday's game has been postponed due to rain and will now be played on Saturday as part of a double header. Game 1 of this twin bill will begin at 5:00 p.m. Gates to the ballpark will open at 4:30. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both ballgames will be 7 innings in length.

Friday was also scheduled to be Super Hero Night at the ballpark with a Jersey auction scheduled benefiting the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. That promotion has been rescheduled to Friday July 10 when the PaddleHeads host the Boise Hawks. Saturday's promotional schedule featuring 'K-Pop Night' and a Fireworks display will go on as scheduled.

If fans had tickets to Friday's game they have a few options to rebook. Fans have the option to select a date later in the season by accessing the confirmation email sent to them when initially buying tickets. Using the ticket module, you can also select the 'rebook' option that redirects a customer to a rebooking form. You can also bring your tickets to the Box Office at the ballpark and PaddleHeads staff will rebook your tickets for you.

Missoula (16-17) will continue the regular season on Saturday night hosting the Billings Mustangs (25-7) in a double header. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Head to the ballback for 14 innings of action or listen in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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