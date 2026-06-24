Mustangs Power Past PaddleHeads in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Billings Mustangs erupted for 20 runs on 20 hits Tuesday night, defeating the Missoula PaddleHeads 20-4 in the opening game of a six-game Pioneer League series at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

Billings (23-6) scored in six different innings and used a pair of big offensive frames to pull away from Missoula (15-15). After building a 4-0 lead through the first 3 innings, the Mustangs plated five runs in the fifth and broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning.

The Mustangs received contributions throughout the lineup, as nine starters combined for 20 hits and 20 RBIs. Michael Soper led the attack by going 3-for-6 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Demias Jimerson finished 2-for-5 with a home run, triple and four RBIs, while Adam Cootway collected four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Pat Mills and Kyle Micklus also homered for Billings, each recording three RBIs.

Missoula's offense was limited to four hits on the night by Billings starter Julian Garcia, who struck out 10 over eight innings to earn the victory. Garcia allowed four runs while walking four.

The PaddleHeads broke through in the fourth inning when Mike Koszewski brought home a pair of runs in the 4th with a 2-out double splitting the Billings lead in half at 4-2. The centerfielder finished 1-for-4 in the ballgame. The Mustangs offense kicked into gear after this sequence however, scoring 12 combined runs in the 5th and 6th to break the game open.

William Bermudez launched a two-run home run to left field, scoring Enzo Apodaca and cutting the deficit in the late innings. Bermudez finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs in the losing effort for the PaddleHeads.

The Mustangs attack has proven to be lethal in 4 games against the PaddleHeads this season scoring 85 runs in those games. Billings has won each game opposite the PaddleHeads as a result averaging over 21 runs per game. The Mustangs are also 10-0 in games played on the road this season.

Missoula will look to flip things back in their direction entering Wednesday's Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It will be Women's & Girls Night at the ballpark t o celebrate girls and women actively participating in sports, as well as inspire more to be involved. Head out to experience all the fun or tune in to listen to every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 23, 2026

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