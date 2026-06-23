Pioneer Baseball League Hosting Midseason Tryout Camp in California

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL) News Release







The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, will conduct its Mid-Season Tryout Camp and Draft on July 17-18 at historic Bryant Field in Marysville, CA, home to the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds.

Following the MLB Amateur Draft on July 11- 13, the PBL's two -day assessment camp will provide undrafted and unsigned players with 3 or fewer years of pro experience an opportunity to showcase their abilities before scouts from each of the Pioneer League's 12 clubs who will be seeking to fill roster spots for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Each PBL club is required to draft at least one tryout camp player, guaranteeing that at least 12 players will receive PBL contracts.

"This PBL Mid -Season Tryout Camp has proven to be a rich source of baseball talent for the PBL clubs since many very skilled players become available after MLB's Draft," said PBL President Mike Shapiro.

"This is a great opportunity for young players to gr aduate into professional baseball at a highly competitive level."

A recent success story of a player drafted from a PBL Tryout Camp, Brock Gillis of the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds, was recently signed to play for the Washington Nationals organization. Gillis was selected first overall in the 2025 Arizona Pioneer League Draft. Pitching as a starter for the Freebirds in 2026, Gillis recorded 23 strikeouts in 16.0 innings over three starts before the Nationals purchased his contract.

"I set my sights on the Pioneer League tryout camp because I knew that I had more in me as a baseball player," said Brock Gillis. "Going into the Pioneer League, I was pleasantly surprised by how high level it was and then getting the call from the Nationals was surreal -- it had been a dream of mine for so long. Thirteen months ago, it seemed like the odds were pretty much out of my favor but I decided that I wasn't done and I'm so grateful that the Pioneer League allowed me to give it a shot."

The Mid-Season Tryout Camp, held in Marysville, CA, only 42 miles north of Sacramento, is easily accessible from the Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco airports. Hotel accommodations at a PBL Tryout Camp discounted rate are available at the Quality Inn Yuba City/Marysville.

Tryout Camp Information

Dates: July 17-18, 2026 Location: Bryant Field City: Marysville, California

Players interested in attending the PBL Mid-Season Tryout Camp can register now at pioneerleague.com.







Pioneer League Stories from June 23, 2026

Pioneer Baseball League Hosting Midseason Tryout Camp in California - PL

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