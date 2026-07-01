5 Home Runs Not Enough as PaddleHeads Fall 8-7 in Series Opener

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - A five-home run performance highlighted the Missoula PaddleHeads' offense Tuesday night, but a late rally by the RedPocket Mobiles spoiled the long ball display as Missoula dropped the opener of a three-game series, 8-7, at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Red Pocket tallied runs in each of the final 4 innings of the game and stranded a pair of runners aboard in the bottom of the 9th to hold on for the win.

The PaddleHeads received home runs from William Bermudez, Nich Klemp, Xavier Casserilla and Sergio Gutierrez, with Klemp going deep twice as part of a three-hit, two-RBI performance.

Missoula carried a 5-1 lead into the middle innings before the Mobiles rallied to claim the lead over the final three frames. Red Pocket outscored Missoula 7-2 coming down the stretch.

The PaddleHeads struck first in the opening inning as Bermudez and Klemp each connected for solo home runs to build an early two-run advantage. After the Mobiles got on the board in the third, the PaddleHeads answered with three more solo home runs in the fourth inning from Klemp, Casserilla and Gutierrez to extend the lead to 5-1. The Mobiles got on the comeback trail soon after these swings.

RedPocket responded with two runs in the sixth and added two more in the seventh to even the score before Mike Koszewski delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to put Missoula back in front. The Mobiles answered with two runs in the eighth before the PaddleHeads tied the game in the bottom half. RedPocket pushed across the go-ahead run in the ninth and held off a final Missoula rally to secure the victory.

Klemp led the PaddleHeads offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI.

Gutierrez added a home run, a double and two RBI, while Enzo Apodaca collected two hits.

Bermudez and Casserilla also homered as Missoula totaled 12 hits on the night.

Thomas Reisinger turned in a quality start, allowing five runs--four earned--over 6.1 innings while striking out six. The bullpen could not hold the line however with the Mobiles doing enough damage down the stretch to find the win column.

The PaddleHeads (16-20) will look to even the series with the Mobiles (8-29) Wednesday night when they continue their three-game set against at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. First pitch of game 2 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head to the ballpark for a fun night with the PaddleHeads or stay tuned in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.