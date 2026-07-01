Raptors Rally Late But Fall to Boise 9-7 on Tuesday Night

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, Utah - The Ogden Raptors scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the comeback bid fell short as they lost 9-7 to the Boise Hawks on Tuesday night at Lindquist Field.

Boise broke a scoreless tie with a four run second inning, capped off by a two run double by Darryl Jackson. The Raptors scored in the second inning on a bases loaded walk by Chase Valentine. Boise scored one run in the top of the third. The Hawks scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 8-1 game. Ogden scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 8-3. Boise tacked on one run in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to 9-3.

The Raptors had seven straight baserunners and six straight hits in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it a 9-7 game. Raptors right fielder Garrett Bevacqua was robbed of a base hit on a great defensive play by Boise second baseman Ethan Underwood to end the inning. Neither team scored in the ninth frame as the Hawks picked up the victory. Both clubs now have a record of 21-16 on the season.

Ogden ended the month of June with a record of 17-8. The Raptors have scored 69 runs over their last five games.

Chase Valentine had three doubles for the Raptors as he extended his club lead to 26 two-baggers on the season. Gio Ferraro went 3 for 4 with a walk. Cole Jordan added two singles.

Boise was led by Jeremy Begora, who reached base in All five plate appearances as he went 3 for 3 with a walk, HBP and he scored four runs.

Landon Riley pitched two scoreless innings for Ogden in the eighth and ninth innings as he allowed only one hit and struck out two as he gave the Raptors a chance to win at the end.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at ogdenraptors.com or by visiting the Lindquist Field Box Office at 23rd and Lincoln. The Raptors lead the Pioneer League in attendance as they are averaging 3,299 fans per game.







Pioneer League Stories from July 1, 2026

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