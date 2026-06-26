Ogden Closes out Boise Series on High Note, Taking 17-5 Victory and Splitting Series

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Raptors batted across their most runs of their trip to Boise and managed to grab a win to split the series with the Hawks. They claimed their third win of the series in convincing fashion.

It was all Raptors for the first four innings. Across those innings, Colson Lawrence batted in four runs and scored on an error, Cole Jordan added two more, Gio Ferraro hit a two-RBI double and Kyler Stancato added an RBI of his own. After all this production, Ogden led 10-0.

The Hawks tacked on two runs in the bottom of the seventh, however the Raptors continued to add on to their total through the eighth and ninth innings. Kyler Stancato added two more RBIs, finishing the night with three total, Efrain Manzo's single scored two more runs, and Cole Jordan hit a two-run home run. Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Raptors led 17-3.

The Hawks scored twice in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough, and the Raptors earned a 17-5 victory.

Nico Saltoformaggio continued his winning ways with his start on the mound, going seven innings and allowing just three runs off of five hits. Landon Riley came in for the final two innings to finish off the job. Highlights in the batters box included Colson Lawrence and Cole Jordan's four RBIs, and Kyler Stancato's three.

The Raptors head home tonight and will play the Great Falls Voyagers in a series starting tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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