Paddleheads Announce Bigger and Better Fourth of July Events

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads, in collaboration with the City of Missoula Mayor's Office, has announced a new weekend lineup of promotions for the July 3rd and 4th Community Celebration after the City Council decision on Monday night. The new lineup is even bigger and better than the original with the addition of a professional patriotic 3D drone show on Friday, July 3rd after the PaddleHeads game and the preservation of a community fireworks show following the PaddleHeads game on Saturday, July 4th.

The originally planned, Stars and Stripes and Summer Nights, July 3rd FREE community celebration in Silver Park to be hosted by the Missoula PaddleHeads will go on as planned.

The free community event will bring families, friends and neighbors together for an evening of live music, food trucks, family activities, booths, a beer garden and the patriotic drone show following the Missoula PaddleHeads game next door. The local band, Big Sky Mudflaps, will be performing throughout the event in Silver Park.

"The Show will go on," PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis said."

After the City Council's decision not to allow fireworks on two adjacent nights, w e rolled up our sleeves and worked with the Mayor's Office on an alternative. We found a solution to deliver two great nights of community entertainment celebrating America's 250th. We are thankful to Big Sky Droneworks for working with us on such short notice and helping us find a solution. Our July 3rd and 4th celebrations will be a communitywide celebration designed to celebrate July 4th weekend safely and discourage illegal fireworks use in our neighborhoods."

The events over the weekend are sponsored by Missoula Motor Company, Town Pump, Paradise Falls, and the City of Missoula. Big Sky Droneworks and Big Sky Fireworks, both Montana companies, will be producing the aerial entertainment over the weekend.

Here is a detailed listing of the events July 3rd and July 4th:

PaddleHeads Baseball Games - Ogren Park Allegiance Field Friday, July 3 rd - Missoula PaddleHeads vs. Idaho Fall Chukars- First Pitch 6:35p; Gates 5:30p

Patriotic Drone Show after game - Expected flight start 10:15p-10:30p

Tickets available at www.gopaddleheads.com Saturday, July 4 th - Missoula PaddleHeads vs. Idaho Fall Chukars - First Pitch 6:35p; Gates 5:30p

Community Fireworks Celebration after game - Show starts at 10:30p

Tickets available at www.gopaddleheads.com Contact: Matt Ellis, President. | 406.543.3300 | mellis@gopaddleheads.com

Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights Event Details

When: Friday, July 3, 2026, 5-9 p.m.

What: Live Music w/ the Big Sky Mudflaps, Food Trucks, Family Activities, Beer Garden, Drone Show Viewing from Park Where: Silver Park, Missoula

Cost: Free to attend

Hosted by: Missoula PaddleHeads Sponsored by: Missoula Motor Company, Town Pump, Paradise Falls, and the City of Missoula More Information can be found at https://www.gopaddleheads.com/landing/July_3rd/July_3rd







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