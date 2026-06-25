PaddleHeads Rally Past Mustangs 12-11 in Wednesday Night Thriller

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads used a four-run sixth inning to reclaim the lead and held off a late Billings comeback attempt Wednesday night, defeating the Mustangs 12-11 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

The victory snapped Billings' momentum after the Mustangs erased an early deficit and briefly moved in front midway through the contest. Missoula answered with its biggest swing of the night in the bottom of the sixth, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run lead before the bullpen recorded the final nine outs.

Offense was on display throughout the evening as the clubs combined for 33 hits and 23 runs in a game that lasted four hours and 39 minutes. Play was brought to a halt in the midst of the 6th inning due to lightning in the area leading to a 92 minute delay.

Missoula struck early, scoring twice in the first inning before breaking the game open with a five-run second. Billings chipped away throughout the middle innings and surged ahead with a four-run fifth inning, taking a 9-8 lead. After the Mustangs added another run in the sixth, the PaddleHeads responded immediately with four runs of their own to move back in front 12-10.

Billings scored once in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the 9th, but Missoula's pitching staff closed the door to secure the one-run victory.

William Bermudez paced the PaddleHeads offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Sergio Gutierrez and Jeremy Piatkiewicz also homered, while Enzo Apodaca drove in three runs and C.J. Dean turned in a four-hit performance.

Ty Yukumoto added an RBI and scored twice, while Michael Koszewski scored two runs and stole a pair of bases as Missoula finished with 15 hits.

Billings recorded 18 hits in the loss and was led by designated hitter Pat Mills, who went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBI. Michael Soper finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, while John McHenry added a home run and drove in two runs.

Matthew Taubensee recorded the final three outs to secure the win earning the save in a tight top of the 9th inning. The save for the southpaw was the first in his professional career dating back to last season. Rookie right hander Josh Johnson also played a role in the later inning tossing 1 '..." innings.

The PaddleHeads (16-16) and Mustangs (24-7)continue their six-game series Thursday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. First pitch on a 'Thirsty Thursday' at the ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head out to enjoy a summer night with the PaddleHeads or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







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PaddleHeads Rally Past Mustangs 12-11 in Wednesday Night Thriller - Missoula PaddleHeads

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