Mustangs Sweep Double Header with PaddleHeads

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads hosted the Billings Mustangs Saturday for a double header at Allegiance Field. The story of this 6-game set had been the Mustangs' offense, which found success throughout the week. Missoula's offense countered this effort taking early leads in both games Saturday night. This did not trip up the Mustangs in either game, however.

The Billings attack was rolling again, scoring 21 combined runs in the 2 games en route to success. Rallies of 4 or more runs told a big part of the story with Billings finding 3 such rallies in both games. This led the Mustangs to a pair of wins in the twin bill. Billings pulled away in the middle frames of game one, winning 10-5, in game two, a late push doomed Missoula in an 11-8 defeat. The PaddleHeads will now look to end the series on a high in the finale on Sunday.

The PaddleHeads got off to a fast start in Game 1 thanks to Mike Koszewski and Nich Klemp.

The duo at the top of the order had home runs in consecutive at-bats to get things out the gates to make the score 2-0. The Centerfielder was 2-for-4 with 3 driven in and Klemp wrapped up his night 1-for-3. Billings quickly got going after this sequence, taking control soon after.

The Mustangs tallied runs in consecutive frames from the 2nd through the 4th to pull out to a sizable lead. This stretch was punctuated by a long home run in the 4th from shortstop Cameron Bowen that gave Billings a 7-2 lead. The leadoff man finished 2-for-4 in the game 1 win.

Jeremy Piatkiewicz, and Koszewski tried to get Missoula back in the fight in the bottom of the 4th. Piatkiewicz knocked in a run with a double in the inning before Koszewski drove home a pair with a single to make the score 7-5. Billings scored the final 3 runs of the game however, salting the game away late. Piatkiewicz was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in the loss.

In Game 2, Piatkiewicz and Koszewski were at it again, driving runs in early to make the score 2-0 on RBI groundouts. A few innings later, the PaddleHeads put together a rally to stretch the lead and seemingly grab momentum.

Joskar Feliciano got a 4-run push started in the 4th with an RBI double. The catcher reached base 3 times in the game going 2-for-2. RBI singles from Piatkiewicz and CJ Dean also played a

role in Missoula building a 6-1 lead in the rally. This did not impact the mindset of the Mustangs as the offense quickly got to work on the flipside.

Billings plated 10 runs combined in the 5 and 6th innings to turn the momentum of the game completely around. The Mustangs brought 20 hitters to the plate in those innings combined en route to a 3 run lead. Adam Cootway, and Bowen did a good amount of the damage knocking in runs in both innings. The PaddleHeads were held off the board in the final 2 innings on the flipside allowing Billings to finish off the sweep of the double header.

The PaddleHeads (16-19) are set to wrap up this 6-game series with the Mustangs (27-7) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. First pitch on a 'Kids Free Sunday' is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Head to the ballpark for an afternoon at the ballpark or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2026

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