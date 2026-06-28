Raptors Walk-off Voyagers, 18-17, in Wild Offensive Slugfest

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Raptors Walk Off Voyagers 18-17 in Wild Offensive Slugfest OGDEN, Utah - The Ogden Raptors outlasted the Great Falls Voyagers 18-17 Saturday night, earning a dramatic walk-off victory when Giuseppe Ferraro-Nahr was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The victory capped a remarkable offensive contest featuring 35 combined runs, 39 hits, and eight lead changes, with neither team able to slow the opposing lineup.

Trailing 17-16 entering the ninth, the Raptors rallied once again. Chase Valentine reached to begin the inning before Garrett Bevacqua drew one of his three walks. Carmine Lane followed with an RBI single to score Valentine and tie the game. After Dylan Wilkinson entered as a pinch runner and the bases were loaded, Ferraro-Nahr was struck by a 1-0 pitch, forcing home Wilkinson with the winning run.

Ogden finished with 22 hits and 12 walks, as every starter reached base.

Kyler Stancato led the offense by going 5-for-7 with four RBIs, while Lane matched him with a 5-for-6 performance, including the game-tying RBI in the ninth. Colson Lawrence finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, four runs scored, and three walks, while Bevacqua scored four runs and reached base five times. Sebastian Greico added three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

The game erupted in the fourth inning. After Great Falls scored five runs to take a 6-3 lead, the Raptors answered with six runs of their own, highlighted by Greico's home run and RBI hits from Bevacqua, Lane, Stancato, Lawrence, and Ferraro-Nahr to reclaim a 9-6 advantage.

The Voyagers answered with four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, powered by Ethan Ott's five RBIs and Anthony Swenda's three-run homer. Ogden continued to respond, tying the game at 15-15 in the seventh before matching Great Falls runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Kaden Kneip earned the win after pitching the ninth inning, improving to 2-1 on the season.

Saturday's victory improves the Raptors to 19-15, while Great Falls falls to 14-20. In a game that featured offense from start to finish, the Raptors delivered the final blow, securing an unforgettable walk-off victory on a bases-loaded hit batter.







Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2026

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