Game One Slips Through the Raptor's Fingers as a Hard Fought Comeback Gives the Voyagers the Victory, 15-11

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Raptors were back in Ogden for the first game of a week-long homestand, and the game couldn't have started any better. Lucas Boesen put up a zero in the top of the first, and then his offense strung together six runs in the bottom of the first to take a 6-0 lead. Some help from the Voyagers pitching staff, with two leadoff walks, along with a Colson Lawrence home run contributed to the hot start.

The Raptors didn't slow down as they added on one more run in the second inning and three more in the third, thanks to Carmine Lane and Kyler Stancato RBI singles saw the Raptors looking at a 10-4 lead.

However the Voyagers never gave up. They began their rally with five runs in fourth inning, and added on five more across the four innings after that to outscore the Raptors 11-1 across the final six innings of the game. The Raptors six run lead was gone by the top of the fifth inning, and suddenly they were in a deficit after the eighth. The Voyagers added one more insurance run in the top of the ninth, and ultimately the 15-11 deficit was too much for the Raptors to overcome in the bottom of the ninth.

Kevin Worek and Will Rogers did great work out of the bullpen for the Voyagers after their starting pitcher got pulled after two innings and some change. They combined to allow just one run off of five hits in 6.2 innings of work.

The Raptors fall to 19-15 on the season and will take on the Great Falls Voyagers in game two of the series tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from June 27, 2026

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