2-Out Offense Pushes Hawks Past PaddleHeads

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - After letting an early lead slip in game 1 of this series the Boise Hawks found themselves out in front once again in game 2 opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Hawks put together a sizable rally in the top of the 2nd with a 2-out single playing a big role in the rally.

This proved to be a trend for the Hawks offense in what was a productive night throughout. A fight from behind also was not in the cards for Missoula on this night.

6 of the first 7 runs scored by the Hawks came home with 2-outs recorded in an inning in a big night of success. The PaddleHeads tried to stay within striking distance scoring runs in the same frame as the Hawks on 3 separate occasions. Boise proved to have too much fire power as the game progressed however cruising to a 12-5 game 2 victory setting up a rubber match of this series in the finale on Thursday night.

The Hawks wasted little time jumping to the lead doing so in the top of the 2nd. Jeremy Begora provided a big swing with 2-outs lacing a single up to middle to bring home a pair in the inning.

A wild pitch and hit batsman with the bases loaded also did damage as Boise jumped to a 5-0 lead. Begora finished 1-for-5 in the game.

Will Bermudez provided a punch back in the bottom of the 2nd hitting his 4th home run of the season to get Missoula on the board. The solo home shot cut the deficit to 5-1. The middle infielder finished 1-for-4 in his at-bats. More 2-out success allowed the Hawks to stretch things out however in the innings that followed.

Joey Kalafut knocked home a run in the 4th with a 2-out single to give Boise a 7-2 cushion. In the top of the 5th, Tyler Best knocked in 3 more with a home run to left field to give the Hawks their biggest lead at 10-2. The former Oakland Baller finished 3-for-5 in his at-bats while Kalafut also was 3-for-5. Missoula tried to stay in the fight with success themselves in the bottom of the inning.

The PaddleHeads cut the deficit back to 5 with a 3-run push in the bottom of the 5th. Enzo Apodaca brought home a run in the inning to get the ball rolling on a double to right. 3rd baseman Xavier Casserilla then left earth with a towering home run to left field that trimmed the

lead to 10-5. This was the final time Missoula had runs on the board however as Boise cruised to the finish line. Apodaca finished 1-for-3 in the ballgame and Casserilla was 1-for-5.

Zan Rose of the Hawks did a nice job taking Boise home on the mound in the final 3 innings of the ballgame. He was able to pitch out of trouble on 2 separate occasions stranding 5 runners on the bases. Rose tossed 3 scoreless frames down the stretch striking out 4. The Hawks and PaddleHeads will now battle in a rubber match of this 3-game set.

The PaddleHeads (8-6), and Hawks (9-5) will both look for a win to build momentum in the series finale on Thursday night. Both teams will hit the road for the weekend in series' opposite early season league contenders. First pitch on a 'Thirsty Thursday' at Allegiance Field Ogren Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head to the ballpark to experience the fun or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 4, 2026

2-Out Offense Pushes Hawks Past PaddleHeads - Missoula PaddleHeads

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