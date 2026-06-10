Casserilla Paces PaddleHeads Attack in Win over Ballers

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 9-game homestand on Tuesday in the opening game of a 6-game set with the Oakland Ballers. This marked the 2nd time these teams have gotten together this season having played in Oakland to open 2026. Missoula came into the series with momentum having swept their last opponent over the weekend with a big offensive performance Sunday. This proved to be a trend as the game played out in another big night for the PaddleHeads offense.

The Missoula attack launched 4 home runs over the course of the game. Xavier Casserilla delivered the most damage hitting a pair of home runs in the ballgame as part of a huge night at the plate. The PaddleHeads pitching staff backed up the effort from the offense holding the Ballers off the board in the final 4 innings. This allowed Missoula to hold a large lead through most of the ballgame in a 17-5 win to open the series.

Casserilla's big night of production began right from the start in the bottom of the 1st. The 3rd baseman knocked home the first run of the game with an RBI single in frame. Joskar Feliciano also contributed with 2-outs hitting a double to left center to knock in 2 more runs to make the score 3-0. The PaddleHeads opened up a big lead soon after this sequence. Feliciano finished 2-for-4 in the win.

The PaddleHeads took a 7 run lead in the bottom of the 2nd with a 5-run rally. Casserilla was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the first run. Tyler Stone then delivered the big blow in the next at-bat launching a grand slam to left field to make the score 8-1. The long ball for Stone brought RBI total to 32 on the season which leads the league.

Oakland punched back in the top of the 4th cutting into Missoula's advantage. Right fielder Esai Santos did the most damage hitting a 3-run blast in the inning as part of a 4-run rally. The Ballers cut the lead to 8-5 as a result. Casserilla had a strong counter soon after. This was also the final time the Ballers were on the board.

The Texas native struck with the long ball for the first time in the bottom of the 4th hitting a home run to right center to give Missoula a 10-5 lead. The former Range Rider put on the finishing touches a few innings later.

The bullpen combination of Reece Fields, Jaydon Bishop, and Jack Robinson shut down the Oakland offense from the 5th inning on. The trio did not allow a run in 5 '..." combined innings giving up only 2 hits in that span while striking out 4. Fields has been especially good in recent outings, having not given up a run over his last 10 innings pitched.

Casserilla brought Missoula's lead to double digits in the late innings, launching his second home run of the game in the bottom of the 7th. The long ball brought his total to 9 on the season which is the best in the Pioneer League. Casserilla finished with 7 RBIs in the win for Missoula in a 4-for-5 night at the plate. The PaddleHeads will now look to keep things rolling in game 2 of the series.

The PaddleHeads (12-7) will look to keep their offense clicking in game 2 of this series with the Ballers (7-12) on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head out to Allegiance Field for a fun night at the ballpark or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 10, 2026

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