Raptors Seven-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End as the Voyagers Claim Game One of the Series, 22-13

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Raptors returned to Lindquist Field riding a seven-game winning streak, hoping to continue it as they prepared to face off against the Great Falls Voyagers. However, those hopes were stifled thanks to an eight home run day by the Voyagers' bats.

The home run tendencies started early, with Zach Blaszak hitting a long ball as just the second batter of the game. The Voyagers led 1-0 after the top of the first, however the Raptors bounced back with a three-run bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. The Raptors were earning a plethora of free passes early, ultimately walking 13 times across the night. However, they weren't able to fully capitalize on the free bases, ultimately 14 runners on base.

The Raptors were looking promising through three innings, taking a 7-3 lead. Chase Valentine knocked a home run in the second inning, and then also hit a double in the third to help contribute to those four runs. He finished the night with two home runs and four RBIs off of three hits.

After the third inning, it was all Voyagers. They scored four runs in the fourth, and then exploded for a 10-run top of the sixth. All but one player in their lineup scored in that inning, with two players scoring twice. They led 18-10 after that inning.

The Raptors attempted to battle back, scoring five more runs throughout the next three innings, however it wasn't enough to overcome the eight-run deficit that they had put themself in. Ultimately, seven players on the Voyagers hit home runs, with Will Rogers hitting two. Rogers also came in to pitch the final two frames of the game, holding the Raptors scoreless and only allowing two hits.

The teams will face off again tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Lindquist Field.







Pioneer League Stories from June 10, 2026

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