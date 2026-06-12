Home Run Power Leads Ballers Past PaddleHeads

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Oakland Ballers offense came into Thursday's game 3 with confidence after a huge performance in game 2 of this series with the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Missoula attack had been potent in their own right having tallied 28 combined runs in the first 2 games of the series. The Ballers managed to limit damage at times in the ballgame Thursday at Allegiance Field with double plays playing a role. Oakland's big bats also proved to be too much throughout the course of the game.

The long ball was a factor immediately for the Ballers, striking with a leadoff home run in the top of the 1st to kickstart a rally. The final 5 runs scored in the game were also on a pair of home runs giving Oakland a 5-run lead down the stretch. The PaddleHeads had constant pressure on the bases throughout but also stranded 12 runners on base. This led Oakland to the win column for the 2nd straight game in this series in a 12-7 victory over the PaddleHeads.

Shortstop Tremayne Cobb got things going right out of the gates with a lead off home run in the top of the 1st. The impressive blast to dead center traveled over 445 feet before coming to rest beyond the batter's eye. Right Fielder Noah Blythe provided a big swing of his own a few hitters later bringing home 3 on a home run to right center that made the score 4-0. Blythe finished the game 2-for-4 in his at-bats.

Missoula answered this push quickly tying the game in the home half of the first. Walks played a big role in the inning with Oakland issuing 6 total in the inning. Mike Koszewski provided the biggest spark, recording a 2-out RBI single as part of the rally. The centerfielder finished 2-for-4 in the ballgame. Despite this push to tie things up at 4, Missoula never managed to get themselves to the lead at any point.

Oakland got themselves back in the lead in the top of the 3rd with a pair of RBI doubles doing damage. Jaden Collora, and Jeter Ybarra both were able to find success in the inning driving in a pair of runs to make the score 6-4. Collora was 1-for-4 and Ybarra finished 2-for-5.

The PaddleHeads mounted a threat in the bottom of the 3rd plating 1 run in the frame on bases loaded free pass. However, the Ballers were able to stay out of big trouble in the inning,

inducing a double play to end things without further damage being done. Double plays also sealed the fate for the PaddleHeads offensively in the next 2 innings that followed as the Ballers held on to the lead. Oakland then began to pull away thanks to more power.

Cam Bufford, and Davis Drewek hit home runs in consecutive at-bats in the top of the 6th inning to grab a 5-run lead at 10-5. The 4-run rally also gave Oakland their largest lead of the night providing a cushion for the final 3 innings. Bufford finished 2-for-4 in his at-bats. The Ballers centerfielder proved to have one more big swing left in him.

The PaddleHeads tried to stay in the fight in the bottom of the 7th plating a pair of runs to cut into the lead. Nich Klemp got the ball rolling with an RBI double in the inning to bring the deficit to 4. Enzo Apodaca then quickly knocked him in with a single to make the score 10-7. Missoula never threatened further however, seeing only 1 man reach base in the final 2 innings. Apodaca and Klemp both finished 2-for-4 in the loss.

Drewek finished off a big night of offense for the Ballers in the top of the 8th with another home run. This 2-run blast was a fitting exclamation point for Oakland's offense with this long ball traveling over 450 feet to right center field. The 2nd year pro finished the game 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. The Ballers will now look to keep this momentum rolling heading into Friday's game 4.

Oakland (9-12) will be in search of its 3rd straight win in this series opposite Missoula (12-9) in game 4 Friday. It will be Strike Out Cancer Night at the Ballpark with the PaddleHeads wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting The Cancer Support Community of Montana. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Head out to Allegiance Field for a fun filled night or catch all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 12, 2026

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