Raptors Claim Second Win in a Row over the Voyagers off Seven-RBI Night for Cole Jordan

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Raptors move to 12-9 on the season with their second straight win over the Great Falls Voyagers tonight. Chase Chatman was the star of the game, getting the start and having his best outing of his season.

Chatman went seven innings, giving up just one run off of five hits. He struck out five batters and only walked one. The only batter to score off of Chatman was Anthony Swenda who came in from second thanks to an RBI single by Trey Cruz in the top of the fourth inning.

The Raptors had command of the game from start to finish. By the end of Chatman's seven-inning tenure, the Raptors were leading 15-1. Highlights in that onslaught of runs included seven Cole Jordan RBIs. Jordan doubled in the second to score Chase Valentine and Tyler Ganus, he then hit a grand slam in the fifth, and capped off the night with a solo shot to lead off the seventh. Dylan Wilkinson added a three-run homer of his own in the seventh, which is ultimately what put the Raptors up 15-1.

The Voyagers battled back in the eighth and ninth inning, scoring a total of nine runs, however the 14-run lead that the Raptors had built up was ultimately too much for them to overcome. Trey Cruz had a great night for the Voyagers, going 5-5, however his single-handed effort wasn't quite enough to urge his team to victory.

The Raptors have now won two straight and have won nine of their last ten games.

The Raptors and Voyagers will face off again tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Lindquist Field for Weber State Night. Following the game will be a drone show and music for anyone in attendance.







Pioneer League Stories from June 12, 2026

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