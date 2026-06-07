PaddleHeads Fend off Late Rally in 5-3 Win Saturday

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Flathead Valley, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Glacier Range Riders both saw their starting pitchers leave the ballgame relatively early in game 2 of this 3 game set. From the 5th inning on, both teams leaned on their respective bullpens. It was a battle of the bullpens from that point with the game tied at 1 entering the 5th. Thanks in part to a clutch performance from Missoula's franchise player, the PaddleHeads held the advantage.

Missoula's relievers held Glacier off the board for 4 consecutive innings leading to the bottom of the 9th. Glacier mounted a threat in the frame however, cutting the PaddleHeads' 4-run lead to 2. Mark Timmins came on in the midst of the chaos and stood tall recording the final 2 outs of the game with runners on the bases to preserve a 5-3 victory. After its second win in as many nights, the PaddleHeads will now look to finish off a sweep of an opponent for the first time this season

The PaddleHeads held the lead first in the early innings, drawing first blood in the top of the 3rd.

Jeremy PiÄ...tkiewicz scored his first of 3 runs in the game after reaching base on a single to make the score 1-0. The shortstop finished 1-for-3 in the game.

Glacier fought back to tie the game in the bottom of the 4th. After a double to start off the frame from Tommy Rover, the third baseman was brought home soon after on a single from shortstop Jacob Steele to knot things up at 1 run. That was the only run starter Jaren Jackson allowed in his 4 innings of work however in this low scoring affair. Missoula's pen would take things over from there.

Nich Klemp and Enzo Apodaca played a role in Missoula tacking on runs in the top of the 5th.

Klemp put Missoula back in front with an RBI groundout in the frame to give the PaddleHeads the lead back. Apodaca then reached on an infield single to bring home another run to make the score 3-1. Both players helped give Missoula more breathing room later in the game.

Grant Garza delivered a solid effort in relief of Jackson tossing 3 shutout innings. This marked the 2nd time the Texas native has done so in a relief appearance on the road this season. The rookie allowed 3 hits in the outing ensuring Missoula kept the lead in his time on the mound.

Klemp provided another spark offensively in the top of the 7th plating Missoula's 4th run with a double to right center. The Designated hitter knocked in 2 runs in the game finishing 1-for-5.

Apodaca added another run of insurance as well in the 9th with a sacrifice fly to provide a 4-run cushion. That proved to be relevant considering how the bottom of the 9th inning played out.

3 walks to start the inning set up Glacier for a rally in final inning. After a run scored on a wild pitch, an RBI single from designated hitter Donovan Ratfield inched Glacier even closer making the score 5-3. The Range Riders also had the tying runs on the bases in this scenario as well in their comeback bid. Timmins managed to hold the line from there.

The veteran managed to record the final 2 outs of the ballgame with 2 strikeouts to preserve the victory. The final pitch of the game froze Steele in the box allowing Timmins and the PaddleHeads to walk off the diamond with another win against the Range Riders.

The PaddleHeads (10-7) will look to finish off a series sweep of the Range Riders (12-5) in the finale on Sunday afternoon. The action from Glacier Bank Park is set to begin with 1:05 p.m.

first pitch. Be a part of the Matinee affair by listening live on ESPN Missoula 102,9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.