Raptors Overcame Early Deficit to Take Game One over Idaho Falls

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Raptors travelled to Idaho Falls to take on the Chukars in a six-game series, and earned a hard fought win in game one. The game did not start the way they wanted, with the Raptors trailing by as many as eight runs at one point, but they fought back for a 22-16 victory.

Ryan Radkey got the start on the mound for the Raptors, however the Chukars had their way with him. They scored 10 runs in three innings, giving up four walks and only one strikeout. A Ty Dooley grand slam in the bottom of the third put the Chukars up 10-2, however it was then that the Raptors mounted their comeback.

Dylan Gardner came in on the mound halfway through the 3rd for the Raptors, and pitched very well. He went three innings, not giving up a single hit in 10 batters faced. The Raptor offense rallied behind him. A Hank Dodson sacrifice fly in the fourth and a Colson Lawrence home run in the fifth got the Raptors within six. Then they exploded for 10 runs in the 6th to take the lead, 14-10.

Some well conducted at bats that resulted in walks or hit by pitches scored a few runs, and then Colson Lawrence, Gio Ferraro, Chase Valentine, Hank Dodson and Kyler Stancato all added RBI hits that continued to contribute to the crooked number.

The Chukars added a handful of runs to their total in the final three innings, however the Raptors also tallied on eight more, to ultimately reach the final total of 22-16.

Offensive highlights on the night included Chase Valentine and Gio Ferraro who both finished the night with five RBIs. Colson Lawrence and Ferraro both had home runs, and Valentine continued to add to his extra base hit total with a triple.

The Raptors move to 5-8 on the season and will take on the Chukars in game two tonight at 7:05 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from June 3, 2026

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