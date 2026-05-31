Excitement Surrounded the Unveiling of the New Utah Fry Sauce Uniforms, However the Fry Sauce's Losing Streak Extends to Four Games

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - Fanfare surrounded Lindquist Field before the first pitch was ever thrown as the new, Saturday night alter ego for the Raptors was announced. The Utah Fry Sauce and its accompanying jerseys and mascot, Saucey, were well received by the crowd, however it wasn't enough to overcome the Missoula PaddleHeads, who took the victory, 11-6.

The Fry Sauce took the lead early in the 1st inning when Cole Jordan and Carmine Lane scored off of a Gio Ferraro RBI double amidst a 2-out rally. However, the offense stalled after that, being held scoreless until the 5th inning.

The PaddleHeads got off to a slow start, with Chase Chatman holding them scoreless until the 4th inning. An Enzo Apodaca single scored Ty Yukumoto to make it a 2-1 game, and then an explosive 5th inning gave the PaddleHeads a lead they never let go of. The PaddleHeads batted around the order, scoring five runs off of four hits, aided by a Nich Klemp triple and Enzo Apodaca single.

The Fry Sauce got back within one run after a three-run bottom of the 5th, powered by a Hank Dodson home run and a Chase Valentine two-RBI double. However, the PaddleHeads tagged on five more runs across the seventh and eighth innings, and the deficit was too much for the Fry Sauce to overcome.

Credit goes to the PaddleHeads starting pitcher, Brendan Beard, who went 6.1 innings and only allowed one free pass. His bullpen backed him up nicely, and the PaddleHead bats gave them a nice cushion as well.

The final game of the series will take place tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist Field.







Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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