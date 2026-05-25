Raptors' Momentous Comeback Comes up Just Short as They Fall to the Hawks in Another Knock Out

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Raptors were knocking on the door of achieving the seemingly impossible when they forced a game that they had trailed by as many as 12 into knock outs.

Boise got off to a hot start, lighting Raptors starting pitcher Chase Chatman up for nine runs off of nine hits in 2.1 innings. Kalean Racculia came in to replace Chatman, however the Hawks' bats stayed hot and they tallied on five more runs on of eight hits off of Racculia. Ogden added two runs off of a Chase Valentine RBI double and a Gio Ferraro home run, his third in three games, however they still trailed 14-2 after five innings.

But the Raptors did not quit. They launched a comeback of epic proportions, outscoring Boise 13-1 in the final four innings of the game. During this onslaught of Raptors runs, Gio Ferraro added another homer to his afternoon, Carmine Lane totaled five RBIs, and Efrain Manzo added four RBIs of his own.

Nolan Ficklin, Landon Riley, Kaden Kneip and Kyle Lewis worked to finish off the final 4.1 innings on the bump, holding the Hawks to just one run. At the end of nine innings, the game was tied at 15-15.

Cole Jordan led off the Raptors in the knock out round, following up his two home run performance in last night's knock out. However, tonight did not treat him as kindly, and he did not record a single long ball. Parker DePasquale, last night's hero in the knock out round, came in to hit for the Hawks. It took him just three pitches to send one over the fence, and walk it off again for the Hawks.

The Raptors walk away from the series 2-4 and will prepare for their home opener at Lindquist Field on May 26 against the Missoula PaddleHeads at 7:05 p.m.







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