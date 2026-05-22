Ogden Drops a Hard Fought Game Three in Their Series with the Boise Hawks, 7-4

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - May 21, 2026 - The Raptors competed in their third game of the season tonight, and it was the tightest contest they had been a part of yet.

The Raptors and Hawks were knotted up at one after the first inning thanks to RBIs by Carmine Lane and Wyatt Grant respectively. Through four, the teams were still tied, this time at three runs a piece. It was Colson Lawrence and Chase Valentine both knocking extra base hits for RBIs in that stretch of innings.

A Cole Jordan home run in the top of the fifth gave the Raptors a momentary lead, however the Hawks broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jeremy Begora started the slew of runs with an RBI single, and then Brandon Nigh launched a three-run homer that all but secured the Hawks victory.

The Raptors only totaled one more hit after the fifth inning, and never overcame the three run deficit that developed in that inning.

The Raptors used a handful of pitchers, with Yordy Richard getting the start and going three innings. It was then Diaz, Riley, Ficklin and Kneip who came out of the bullpen to finish off the night. The pitching staff totaled nine strikeouts, a definite positive on the night.

The Raptors drop to 1-2 on the season and will play game four against the Boise Hawks tomorrow at 7:05 pm.







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