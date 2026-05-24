The Raptors Lose a Heartbreaker in the Knock Outs to the Boise Hawks

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Raptors lost a heartbreaker tonight to the Boise Hawks in their first, game-deciding home run derby knock out round of the season. In the tightest contest that the Raptors had faced yet this year, they came back from an early deficit to retake the lead, but the Hawks fought back to tie it up 4-4, and ultimately earned the victory.

After the first inning, starting pitcher Dylan Gardner gave up two runs and the Raptors trailed 2-0. However, Gardner recovered well, going two and a third more and giving up no runs.

By the middle end of the third inning the Raptors had tied the game up thanks to a Chase Valentine RBI single and a Cole Jordan sacrifice fly. The Raptors then took a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth off the bat of a Gio Ferraro homer, which was his second in the last two nights.

However, the Hawks played themselves back into the game, stealing home for a run in the fifth and scoring off of a sacrifice fly in the seventh, to ultimately tie the game up.

After nine innings the teams were still knotted at four runs each, which sent them into the Pioneer League's unique way of settling tie games: The Knock Out. For those unfamiliar, each team gets to designate a hitter for each round. They get two minutes OR five outs to hit as many home runs as they can. The rounds continue until a winner is decided.

Colson Lawrence led off for the Raptors, unfortunately not recording a single home run. Luckily for the Raptors, Boise's Cameron Dayton also didn't knock any out of the park. It was Cole Jordan for the Raptors in round two who managed to smack two over the fence. But it was ultimately Parker DePasquale for the Hawks who clutched up. He looked shaky at first, recording three outs quickly, two of them on balls that didn't exit the infield. However, he bounced back quickly, sending three consecutive balls out of the park, and walking it off for the Hawks.

The Raptors fall to 2-3 on the season and will finish out their series in Boise tomorrow at 1:05 pm.







Pioneer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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