Raptor Bats Never Get Going While PaddleHead Bats Electric, Leading to a 26-2 Rout

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The electric opening night victory for the Raptors felt like a far memory from the past during tonight's 24-run loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The PaddleHeads played a complete game in all aspects, with their starting pitcher Ryan Wentz having his best outing of the year, and their offense totaling their most runs, hits, and RBIs of the year.

Both team's defense looked strong in the first inning, seeing both batting lineups get sat down 1, 2, 3. However, Tyler Stone's RBI double got the first runs on the board, and the PaddleHeads held the lead for the rest of the game.

The game still felt within reach after the third inning when a Cole Jordan double scored Colson Lawrence to cut the Raptor deficit down to one. However, the PaddleHeads went on to score 20 unanswered runs through the next five innings to take a 23-1 lead entering the bottom of the eight.

The Raptors tagged on one more run, but then gave up three more in the top of the 9th and ultimately took the loss 26-2. While the margin of defeat was large for the Raptors, credit is due to Ryan Wentz for Missoula who went seven innings, struck out eight batters, and only allowed one run. The PaddleHead offense also totaled 22 hits and 25 RBIs.

The Raptors fall to 3-5 on the year, but they will have a chance to bounce back tomorrow in game three of the series at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.







Pioneer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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