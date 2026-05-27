Fireworks Both in the Game and Afterwards for Raptors as They Claim Home Opener over the Missoula PaddleHeads, 9-3

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - It was a bounce back night for the Ogden Raptors in front of their home crowd at Lindquist Field for the first time this season. They snapped their 2-game losing streak with a convincing 9-3 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads.

Nico Saltaformaggio got the start on the mound for the Raptors and he set the tone early. He held the PaddleHeads scoreless through the first two innings, leaving room for his offense to take an early lead, which they did. Chase Valentine hit a leadoff double as the first Raptor batter of the game, and then Efrain Manzo traded places with him with a double of his own. That was just the beginning of a great day for Manzo who finished the night 3 for 4.

Nico Saltaformaggio continued to deal for the Raptors, ultimately going seven innings, allowing just one run off of four hits, striking out four batters and not walking any. By the time Salty left the game, the Raptors were leading 4-1. A highlight in those seven innings included a Carmine Lane home run, which was his first of the season.

The Raptors then lit up the PaddleHead reliever, Parker McMan for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, truly blowing the game open. They led 9-1 entering the top of the ninth inning, and the deficit was too big for Missoula to overcome. The night ended off with a great fireworks show in right field, much to the delight of the great crowd.

The Raptors move to 3-4 on the season, and will prepare to host Missoula in game two tomorrow night at Lindquist Field at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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