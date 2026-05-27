PaddleHeads Drop 3rd Straight in 9-3 Loss to Raptors

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Ogden, UT - The Missoula PaddleHeads made their 3rd stop on this 12 game road trip appearing in game 1 of a 6 game set with the Ogden Raptors. The PaddleHeads had good memories from Lindquist Field to look back on having clinched a playoff spot last season in games played in the Beehive State. With how things played out on Tuesday however, this will most likely be a game that the PaddleHeads will want to flush from their memory.

Ogden had the advantage from start to finish in a game they never trailed. The PaddleHeads offense was held mainly in check throughout the game finishing with only 6 hits as a team.

Costly defensive mistakes also played a role with 3 errors leading directly to runs. The final nail in the coffin proved to be an 8th inning push from the Raptors expanding their lead to as many as 8 runs. The PaddleHeads tacked on a few runs in the 9th but it was nowhere near enough in a 9-3 defeat.

Extra base hits were a key ingredient offensively for Ogden finishing with 5 doubles as a team in the game. This trend started immediately with leadoff man Chase Valentine recording a double to get things started. The shortstop later came home to score on a sacrifice fly plating Ogden's first run. The former Padres farmhand finished 2-for-4 in the ballgame.

Missoula had an answer in the early going, tying the game in the top of the 3rd. After an error opened the door in the inning Will Bermudez took advantage. The left fielder was able to knock home Joskar Feliciano with a sacrifice fly to center knotting things up at 1 run apiece. Bermudez went on to finish 1-for-2 on the night and Feliciano was 2-for-4. This was the final time Missoula put runs on the board however until the 9th inning. Defensive mistakes then played a role.

A pair of throwing errors led directly to Raptors runs in the 4th and 5th innings. This meant a 3-1 deficit for Missoula going to the 6th. The Raptors starter made sure that would be more than enough of a cushion in his work on the hill.

3rd year veteran Nico Saltaformaggio had a sensational outing in 7 innings of work to earn the win. The right hander pitched to contact well throughout inducing a plethora of groundballs. The

Nicholls State product did not allow an earned run through 7 innings of work on 4 hits. Ogden's offense then put things away for good with the game's biggest rally in the bottom of the 8th.

The Raptors came out firing in the bottom of the 8th recording 4 hits as part of a 5 run rally.

Right fielder Bradley Pelle was the first to do damage, knocking in a run with an RBI single to add to the lead. Singles from Colson Lawrence, and Dylan Wilkinson fanned the flames expanding the lead to 7-1. Partially due to yet another error Ogden added a pair more in the inning and would lead 9-1 heading to the 9th. The PaddleHeads will hope some good swings in that frame will lead to better success in game 2.

Xavier Casserilla got the PaddleHeads on the board in the top of the 9th hitting a 2-run blast to cut into the deficit. Mike Koszewski also delivered a double in his at-bat in the inning to hopefully spark Missoula going forward. Koszewski was one of 2 players with a multi-hit effort finishing 2-for-4 Tuesday. The PaddleHeads will now look to turn things around sending a solid arm to the mound.

Ryan Wentz will look to pick up where he left off in Wednesday's ballgame for the PaddleHeads (3-4). The 3rd year pro tossed 5 solid innings en route to a win a week ago in a game against the Ballers. The Raptors (3-4) will aim to once again play with an aggressive style in Wednesday's game 2. First pitch from Lindquist Field is set for 6:30 p.m. Lock in with every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.