PaddleHeads Hang on Late in 11-8 Victory Friday

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Marysville, CA - The Missoula PaddleHeads made their 2nd stop on this California road trip heading into the Central Valley to do battle with the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds. Missoula took momentum with them from Oakland jumping on the board early. However Yuba-Sutter was able to battle back from an early 5-run deficit with a run of success of their own. This set up a back and forth battle throughout the rest of the game.

Both teams had the lead during stretches of the ballgame with the advantage exchanging hands in the middle innings. Both teams scored 6 unanswered runs at different points in a back and forth battle. 12 pitchers combined were used in the ballgame that went deep into the night. In the end, the PaddleHeads found a way to hold the line down the stretch for a Game 1 victory by a tally of 11-8.

The PaddleHeads jumped to a 5-0 lead in the early going scoring runs in the first 2 innings.

Catcher Nich Klemp kicked Missoula into gear in the top of the 1st hitting a triple off the wall in left center to bring home Missoula's first run. Second baseman Ty Yukumoto, and first baseman Tyler Stone got in on the act in the 2nd with a single and double respectively to highlight a 3-run rally to make the score 5-0.

Yukumoto scored a pair of runs in the win in a 2-for-3 performance. Stone knocked in a pair finishing 1-for-4. The Freebirds fought back into the game quickly after Missoula's early inning success to flip the momentum.

After 2 quiet innings Yuba-Sutter came to life in the 3rd and 4th innings to tie the game. Rookie outfielder Jeriah Lewis was the first to break through bringing home a pair with a single in the 3rd. Shortstop Devon Dixon then delivered with a clutch 2-out single in the next inning to bring home a pair more to knot things up at 5-run apiece. Lewis and Dixon both finished 1-for-4 in the game. 2-out success was once again a factor soon after for the Freebird offense.

Left fielder Josh Duarte put Yuba-Sutter out in front for the first time in the 5th with a 2-out single of his own to make the score 6-5. Durarte finished things on Friday 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. The PaddleHeads answered this effort quickly.

Missoula jumped right back to the lead in the top of the 6th with a 3-run push. Stone drew a walk with the bases loaded bringing home the first run of the inning to tie the game. Right fielder Enzo Apodaca later brought home the final run of the frame on an infield single to make the score 8-6. The Baylor product finished 2-for-4. Missoula then gave themselves a cushion for the late inning push in the 7th.

Former Yuba-Sutter product Layton Berry came through with a big swing in the top of the 7th to highlight a 3-run rally. In a 2-out at-bat, the Texas native laced a base hit through the right side to bring home a pair to give the PaddleHeads an 11-7 lead. This gave the bullpen the task of holding the line down the stretch. Berry finished the night 2-for-5.

Grant Garza, and Dylan Cheely took the PaddleHeads home over the final 2 innings allowing no runs. After Garza escaped the 8th inning, Cheely entered the game for the second consecutive night in the 9th. The former Eagle pitched a scoreless frame to take the challenge head on. As a result, Cheely earned his first professional save to send Missoula into the win column. The PaddleHeads will now look to build on the momentum of consecutive wins on this road trip.

The PaddleHeads (3-1) aim for the 3rd consecutive win on this road trip on Saturday night in game 2 of the series with the Freebirds (1-3). Thomas Reisinger is set to make his debut for Missoula on the mound in his first start. The former Athletics product impressed in Spring Training and will look to keep things rolling on the road. First pitch from Bryant Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from May 23, 2026

PaddleHeads Hang on Late in 11-8 Victory Friday - Missoula PaddleHeads

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