Raptors Snap Four-Game Losing Streak, Total Their Most Runs of the Season in 17-10 Victory over the PaddleHeads

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - M The Raptors offense came to play in the first midday game that Lindquist hosted this year. The Raptors struck first, scoring in the bottom of the first inning, and they did not give up the lead for the rest of the game.

Nico Saltoformaggio got the start on the bump for the Raptors, coming off his phenomenal outing in game one of this series. He continued his winning ways, going seven innings allowing just one run off of six hits, and striking out seven PaddleHeads. The only run he allowed came in the top of the second inning when Michael Koszewski tied the game with an RBI single.

After that run, it was all Raptors for the next five innings. Saltaformaggio shut down the Missoula bats, and the Raptor offense exploded. They put together a five-run third inning, powered largely by a Gio Ferraro grand slam. He finished the day going 4 for 5 with seven RBIs. The Raptors followed up the third inning with a three-run fourth inning, powered by Colson Lawrence and Gio Ferraro RBIs.

Then to end off the five-inning onslaught, the Raptors totaled seven runs in the sixth inning. 12 batters came up in that inning with seven Raptors scoring, including Chase Valentine who scored twice.

The PaddleHeads attempted to mount a comeback, scoring nine runs across the eighth and ninth innings, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 15 run lead that the Raptors had built up. The Raptors finished the afternoon with every single starter recording at least one hit, including Colson Lawrence who was back in the starting lineup and went 2 for 4 with four RBIs.

The PaddleHeads still took the series 4-2, however the Raptors grabbing game six allowed them to move to 4-8 on the season. They will prepare to head to Idaho Falls to face the Chuckars. Game one will be June 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.







Pioneer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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