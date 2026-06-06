Raptors String Together Four Straight Wins to Start Chukars Series, Skipper Evan Parker Picks up 100th Professional Victory

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Raptors are currently riding a five-game winning streak, four of which have come within their series against the Idaho Falls Chukars. After winning game one of the series in comeback fashion, the Raptors added on 10-5, 14-10, and 15-5 victories in games two, three, and four of the series.

The highlight of the winning streak came after the game three victory, which marked Manager Evan Parker's 100th professional win. That win also makes Parker the youngest manager in Pioneer League history to that mark.

In game two, the Raptors took a 3-0 lead early in the 2nd inning, and they led for the rest of the game. The Chukars battled back in the bottom of the third inning to make it just a one-run lead for the Raptors, however Ogden answered by putting up six more runs in the final six innings. Highlights of the game included a double and a triple for Chase Valentine as he continued to add to his team-leading extra base hits. New addition to the team Sebastian Greico put together a two-RBI night to lead the team.

In game three, new pitcher Parker McMan put together five solid innings on the bump in his first start as a Raptor. He allowed four runs, all of them earned, and struck out three batters. McMan started the game throwing three scoreless frames, and his offense took advantage. They scored six runs in the first three innings and never relinquished their lead. The Raptor bats were explosive, with Carmine Lane, Sebastian Greico and Carmine Lane all hitting home runs. Cole Jordan and Greico led the team with three RBIs, with Lane and Lawrence both contributing two of their own.

Finally, in game four, Chase Chatman had his best start of the year on the mound. He went 6.2 innings, his longest outing of the year, allowing five runs and striking out three batters. Once again, the Raptor bats looked great, starting the game with four-run top of the first, and then an explosive seven-run top of the third. The Raptors maintained their lead that they built early, a trend they seem to have set in this series, and earned a 10-run victory for their fifth straight win.

The Raptors now sit at 0.500 on the season, and will look to pick up their sixth straight win tonight at 7:05 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from June 6, 2026

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