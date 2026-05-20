An Explosive 8th Inning by the Boise Hawks Overpowers the Ogden Raptors in Their Season Opener

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Ogden Raptors didn't start their season off the way they wanted in Boise, Idaho, falling to the Hawks 9-4. However, the game still saw many positives, with the team working out the early season kinks that are an inevitable part of the game.

The Hawks flew out to an early lead, with a combination of walks and a 2-run shot by Brandon Nigh putting them up 4-1 through four innings. The Raptors only run in those four innings came off the bat of Cole Jordan, who sent his home run over the deepest part of the field in center.

The Raptors showed their fighting spirit in the seventh inning when they strung together three runs that tied the game up at four. However, their rally was quickly silenced by a five-run eighth inning by the Hawks. The Raptors ultimately could not overcome the 9-4 deficit they faced entering the ninth inning.

The Raptors clash with the Hawks again tomorrow at 7:05 pm for game two of the six game series.







Pioneer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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