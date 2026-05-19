Ogden Raptors Announce 25-Man Roster Ahead of Season Opener against the Boise Hawks

Published on May 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







OGDEN, UT - The Ogden Raptors announced their official 25-man roster this morning, after cutting 10 players following the team's intersquad on Saturday night.

The roster includes eight returners from last year's roster, who include the team's two co-captains this year, Carmine Lane and Cole Jordan.

The squad has 12 pitchers, headlined by predicted aces Nico Saltaformaggio and Chase Chatman, both of whom are part of those eight returning Raptors. Catchers Ty Gilligan and Hank Dodson will be looking to fill the large hole left by last year's catcher Christopher Sargent Jr., who is now part of the San Diego Padres organization.

Other exciting additions include infielder Efrain Manzo, who had a 5-RBI night including a grand slam at FanFest. Infielder Chase Valentine and outfield Colson Lawrence join the team with experience in the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins organizations respectively.

The team is led by familiar faces in Manager Evan Parker and Hitting/Bench Coach Ed Campaniello. They are joined by assistant coaches Chase Wells and Kaden London.

The team heads to Boise today for their season opener against the Boise Hawks tonight at 7:05 pm.







Pioneer League Stories from May 19, 2026

Ogden Raptors Announce 25-Man Roster Ahead of Season Opener against the Boise Hawks - Ogden Raptors

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