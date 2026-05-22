Covey's Strong Start Spurs Glacier to Sweep of Voyagers

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Glacier Range Riders continued their best start in franchise history with an 8-1 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers on Thursday night. Jake Covey was marvelous in his first professional pitching appearance, going six innings and striking out seven.

Glacier opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Tommy Rover delivered a two-run single to give the Range Riders an early advantage. Great Falls answered with its lone run in the bottom half of the inning as Ethan Ott launched a solo home run to right field.

Covey earned the win for Glacier after turning in that dominant start. Over his six innings, the right hander allowed just one run on six hits without issuing a walk. Sam Lavin took the loss for Great Falls despite a strong outing of his own, surrendering two runs on seven hits across six innings while striking out eight and walking none. Jacob Hasty and Jack Maruskin combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the victory.

The Range Riders offense finished with 11 hits on the night, led by Logan Beard's 3-for-5 performance at the plate. Carson Garner added two hits, while Donovan Ratfield, JD McLaughlin, Kyle Ashworth, Jacob Steele, and Rover each drove in a run. Glacier also applied pressure on the bases, swiping four stolen bases in the contest.

After a three-game sweep of Great Falls, the Range Riders continue the roadtrip to Billings on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM, stream or listen to all games in the GoRangeRiders app, or watch the game live on the Glacier Range Riders YouTube channel.







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