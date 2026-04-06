All Missoula Paddleheads Home Games Go on Sale for 406 Day

Published on April 6, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - With their 2026 season right around the corner, the Missoula Paddleheads are ready to continue their tradition of celebrating Montana's favorite holiday, 406 Day, by unveiling their promotional schedule and officially putting tickets for all home games for the season on sale.

The Paddleheads are playing 54 home games this season, and patrons will be able to buy tickets to every one of them beginning at 4:06 PM on Monday, April 6th. In addition, for customers who want to hunt for the best deals, a special 24-hour sale will be in place as soon as games go online.

Right when tickets go on sale at 4:06 PM, general admission tickets for most games will be $4.06 for 24 hours, all the way until 4:06 PM on Tuesday, April 7th. The sale excludes fireworks games, and standard ticketing fees will still be applied at checkout.

Promotions for this season include six fireworks games (including a 2-night 250 Years of America celebration on July 3rd and 4th), giveaways, Upside Down Night, Star Wars Night, KPOP Night, a Ballpark Brewfest, Princess + Pirates Night, and more.

All tickets will be available beginning at 4:06 PM on April 6th on the Paddleheads' website. The season kicks off with the Paddleheads' home opener on Tuesday, June 2nd.

For questions, interviews, or media inquiries regarding the 406 Day Sale, please contact Mike Smith at msmith@gopaddleheads.com.







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All Missoula Paddleheads Home Games Go on Sale for 406 Day - Missoula PaddleHeads

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