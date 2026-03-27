Missoula Paddleheads Acquire Jimmy Costin in New Trade Deal

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are proud to announce the acquisition of catcher Jimmy Costin, who has been traded to the team by the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.

Costin is a veteran with three years of play in the Frontier League under his belt, and has demonstrated strong ability on both sides of the plate. He looks to bring a keen eye and a disciplined approach to the game to Missoula.

"The opportunity to acquire an established professional catcher doesn't come often, so when this chance presented itself to us, we wanted to consider it seriously," said team manager Michael Schlact.

Schlact continued, "We're glad we can get a player like Jimmy on our roster and we're excited to see what he can do to help us win some ballgames and help us win another championship."

The Costin trade is the second trade deal the Paddleheads have made this season. The first, in which the team acquired outfielder Enzo Apodaca from the New York Boulders, was announced just a few weeks ago.

Opening day for the Missoula Paddleheads will be on Tuesday, June 2nd, and tickets for all home games will go on sale Monday, April 6th.







Pioneer League Stories from March 27, 2026

Missoula Paddleheads Acquire Jimmy Costin in New Trade Deal - Missoula PaddleHeads

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