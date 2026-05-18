Yuba-Sutter Freebirds Announce $1 Million Wall

Published on May 18, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Yuba-Sutter Freebirds News Release







(Yuba-Sutter, CA) - The Yuba-Sutter Freebirds, an independent professional baseball team and member of the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), are excited to announce the first-of-its-kind $1 Million Wall, giving every fan who attends a game this season a chance to win $1 Million*.

Starting on opening day on May 19th, fans in attendance at every regular season game in 2026 will be assigned one of one hundred 2'x2' squares on the outfield wall. If a live ball hit by a Freebirds player strikes the same square twice in one game, a drawing will be held and one associated ticket-holder will win $1 Million.

"We're excited to continue the long tradition of quality baseball in the Yuba-Sutter area. We've spent the offseason upgrading our gameday experience and are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Bryant Field. And with our $1 Million Wall, we're providing our fans 51 opportunities this season to root for a Freebirds win and also have a chance to win a life-changing prize," said Freebirds co-owner Lon Hatamiya.

The Freebirds have invested heavily in the park experience this offseason. These upgrades include a new hospitality deck on the 1st base line, a family-friendly kid zone open every game, improved concessions, a unique lighting system, and welcome in their new mascot Willy the Wild Chicken.

The Freebirds will also become the first professional baseball team in the U.S. to implement a full Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system for the entire season. Fans will have real-time access to ABS data directly on the scoreboard, adding to the in-game experience.

The 2024 PBL Champions rebranded to the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds earlier this year, ushering in a new era of exciting, confident, and most importantly winning baseball. This will be the team's second year playing at Bryant Field in Marysville, a historic baseball city that has hosted greats including Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson.

"It's very exciting to invite our community back to Bryant Park as the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds. We're aiming for the championship, and want to make every game an unmissable experience for our fans," said Harrison Shapiro, Freebirds General Manager.







Pioneer League Stories from May 18, 2026

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