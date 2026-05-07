Adventist Health and Rideout Returns as Official Healthcare Partner of the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds for the 2026 Season

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Yuba-Sutter Freebirds News Release







(Marysville, Calif.) - Adventist Health and Rideout is proud to announce its return as the official healthcare partner of the Yuba -' Sutter Freebirds for the 2026 baseball season, continuing a collaboration rooted in community well-being, local pride, and a shared commitment to helping the Yuba -' Sutter area thrive.

Adventist Health and Rideout began its partnership with the Freebirds during the 2025 season. For Adventist Health and Rideout president Chris Champlin, continuing the partnership in 2026 meant the opportunity to work together to champion community -' centered sports and the organizations'aligned mission to uplift and support families across the region.

"Adventist Health and Rideout has always believed in the power of community," said Champlin. "The Freebirds embody that same spirit, bringing people together, inspiring young athletes, and creating a sense of belonging. We're excited to continue building something meaningful with them."

As the official healthcare partner of the Freebirds, Adventist Health and Rideout's Urgent Care clinic is providing sports physicals to the entire Freebirds team, in addition to offering walk-in sports physicals for the Yuba-Sutter community at a $50 flat fee.

To kick off the new season and renewed partnership, Adventist Health and Rideout will host Adventist Health Night at the Ballpark during the Freebirds' game against the Missoula PaddleHeads on Friday, May 22, celebrating the caregivers, families, and community members who make our area special. Dr. R.P. Singh, Director of Adventist Health and Rideout's electrophysiology program, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and countless Adventist Health families will be joining the community in the stands to celebrate the partnership and enjoy a night of baseball.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adventist Health and Rideout for the 2026 season," said Freebirds general manager Harrison Shapiro. "Their support extends far beyond the ballpark. They're part of the fabric of this community, and we look forward to working alongside them to support the well-being of our fans and the area we call home."







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