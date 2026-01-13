Dallas Pulse Signs Exclusive Streaming Partnership with Victory+ for 2026 Season

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas PULSE signs with Victory+ for exclusive streaming partnership in its inaugural season, making the free-to-consumer platform home for all Dallas PULSE matches during the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

As part of the agreement, Victory+ will stream seven local home matches and 11 local away matches - with all games live and on demand. Fans can access all content through a designated Dallas PULSE hub within the Victory+ platform.

"This season is about establishing who we are and building a strong fan base across North Texas," said Dallas PULSE President and CEO Grady Raskin. "Partnering with Victory+ puts our matches directly into the hands of the fans, whether they're watching from their living room or streaming on the go, they can stay energized and connected all season long."

By providing a centralized home for all Dallas PULSE games, the partnership gives fans greater control over their game-day experience, allowing them to catch every electrifying point and rally - no matter where the team is playing.

Fans can access the content by downloading the Victory+ app from their smartphone or smart TV, or by visiting victoryplus.com.

Dallas PULSE has 27 matches remaining this season, including 13 home matches at Comerica Center in Frisco. Season tickets and single-game tickets for all home matches are available at dallaspulsevb.com.

VICTORY+ is also the broadcast home for the Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, and Texas High School Football, further solidifying its status as the premier destination for Texas sports fans.







