2026 Home Opener Wednesday against Columbus Fury

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

RISE (0-2) vs. Columbus Fury (1-1) // Wed., Jan. 14 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel at 7 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Season Series: 0-0 Overall, 0-0 Home. First of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 5-3 Overall, 3-1 Home

Noteworthy: The Rise and Fury meet for the first time this season. The two teams split the season series last season with all four matches going five sets. Grand Rapids won the last outing on March 28, 2025, by set scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13. Former Rise setter Ashley Evans returns to Grand Rapids for the first time since leading the Rise to the 2024 championship match.

Headed Home: The Rise are 1-1 in home openers, with a 3-0 sweep over the Columbus Fury in the franchise's inaugural match in 2024 and a straight-sets loss to the Omaha Supernovas last season in front of a record-breaking crowd of 8,706 spectators inside Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids shows a 13-13 all-time record at home.

Seeking Out Win #1: Grand Rapids opened the 2026 MLV season with a pair of road losses at the defending champion Orlando Valkyries, 3-2, and Atlanta Vibe, 3-0. The Rise also got off to a slow start last season, losing the first three matches before turning things around with a four-match winning streak.

Locked Inneh: Romanian international and 10-year veteran Elizabet Inneh has emerged as a steady offensive weapon for the Rise. She has led the team in kills in both matches so far and ranks fifth in the young MLV season with 31 kills and 33 points, while hitting .276.

