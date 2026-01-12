Rise Swept in Atlanta After Two Tight Opening Sets

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres (left) and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Sophie Williams/Atlanta Vibe) Grand Rapids Rise setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres (left) and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Sophie Williams/Atlanta Vibe)

ATLANTA - In the quest for their first victory of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season, the Atlanta Vibe earned a 3-0 sweep of the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday in Atlanta, winning by set scores of 29-27, 25-23, 25-14.

The Vibe (1-1 overall) finished the match hitting .370 as a team, the third-highest percentage allowed by the Rise all-time. Grand Rapids (0-2) had its chances, narrowly dropping the first two sets by just two points each inside Gas South Arena.

The opening set required extra volleyball after the Vibe used a 5-0 run midway through the frame to grab the lead and the Rise answered back to level the score at 19-19. From there, neither side could pull away by more than two points until Anna Dixon delivered a set-winning kill at 29-27 for Atlanta. Grand Rapids fended off four set points but could not regain the advantage late. Rise opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh had six kills (.357) in the first set.

Grand Rapids started the second set strong, jumping out to an 8-4 lead behind the first aces of the season from Carli Snyder and Alyssa Jensen, who was making her season debut. Atlanta answered back to level the score at 13-13. The first professional kill from Rise first-round draft pick Alexis Shelton tied the set again at 18-18. After trading points up to 23-23, the Vibe shut the door with a solo block from Shannon Shields and another set-ending kill from Dixon.

Atlanta continued to lean on 2024 league MVP Leah Edmond to generate offense. Edmond recorded 17 kills on 25 swings without an attack error, hitting .680 through the first two sets. She finished with a match-high 20 kills (.594).

The Vibe controlled the third and final set from start to finish. Pia Timmer opened the frame with an ace and Atlanta quickly built a 10-point cushion at 14-4. Rise rookie Hattie Bray recorded her first professional kill, and opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark added her first kill of the season before the Vibe closed out the set, 25-14, and the match, 3-0. Former Rise first-round draft pick Raven Colvin delivered the match-winning attack, her fifth kill of the night.

For a second straight match to start the season, Inneh led the Rise in kills, finishing with 12 on .265 hitting. Paige Briggs-Romine posted a team-high 13 points with 10 kills, two blocks, and an ace.

Notes

Atlanta registered more kills (52-39), digs (63-35), blocks (8-3), and aces (4-3).

Briggs-Romine featured in all three sets and became the eighth player in team history to record 100 or more sets played in a Rise uniform.

Middle blocker Berkeley Oblad made her first start and appearance for the Rise. The former Vegas Thrill all-star notched three kills.

Photo Gallery

GR 27 23 14 - 0

ATL 29 25 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Elizabet Inneh 12, Paige Briggs-Romine 10, Carli Snyder 6; Assists - Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres 28, Camryn Turner 7; Aces - Snyder 1, Briggs-Romine 1, Alyssa Jensen 1; Blocks - Briggs-Romine 2, Snyder 1; Digs - Elena Oglivie 8, Briggs-Romine 8, Ka'aha'aina-Torres 6.

ATL: Kills - Leah Edmond 20, Pia Timmer 12, Anna Dixon 10; Assists - Shannon Shields 42, Timmer 2, Britt Rampelberg 2, Edmond 2; Aces - Edmond 2, Timmer 1, Dixon 1; Blocks - Dixon 3, Khori Louis 2, Shields 2; Digs - Timmer 14, Rampelberg 13, Dixon 11.

A - 1,819

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 0-2 / Wed., Jan. 14 vs. Columbus Fury, 7 p.m.

Atlanta: 1-1 / Fri., Jan. 16 at Omaha Supernovas, 8 p.m.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.