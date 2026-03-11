'Rise to the Upside Down' Night Added to Home Finale Promo Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Step into the Upside Down with the Grand Rapids Rise as Van Andel Arena transforms into a Hawkins-inspired experience on Saturday, April 25, for "Rise to the Upside Down" Night presented by Affinity Coach.

Fans can enjoy '80s-themed entertainment, nostalgic visuals, and immersive elements inspired by the world of the hit streaming show. The arena will be filled with surprises, interactive moments, and high-energy volleyball action as the Rise take on the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries in their regular-season home finale at 7 p.m.

The first 2,000 attendees will also receive an exclusive "Rise to the Upside Down" T-shirt.

Tickets are available here for fans to experience this one-of-a-kind themed night.







