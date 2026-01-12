Valkyries' Balanced Attack Powers 3-1 Road Win over San Diego

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release









Orlando Valkyries middle blocker Kazmiere Brown

(Orlando Valkyries) Orlando Valkyries middle blocker Kazmiere Brown(Orlando Valkyries)

SAN DIEGO, California - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, showcased their offensive depth Sunday night on the West Coast, earning a 3-1 road victory over San Diego. In just the second match of the season, the Valkyries shuffled around their starting lineup, inserting Hannah Maddux and Lindsey Vander Weide, looking to provide a more balanced attack.

After being slowed down by Grand Rapids on Friday, Orlando responded with a balanced, high-flying attack, finishing the match with a .247 team hitting percentage. Despite Brittany Abercrombie being held to 10 kills on a .182 hitting percentage and Charitie Luper not in the lineup, the Valkyries' offense highlighted its depth, finding multiple ways to score and generate points in bunches.

A major difference came from both Kaz Brown and Natalie Foster stepping up. Against Grand Rapids, Kaz Brown recorded five kills on a .000 hitting efficiency, while Natalie Foster finished with one kill on a -.167 mark. Tonight, both of them bounced back in a big way. Brown finished with 10 kills hitting .429, while Foster added four kills hitting .308 and recorded five service aces.

"We know as a group that we're capable of much more offensively than what we showed against Grand Rapids, and tonight the team rose to that challenge," head coach Amy Pauly said. "Even though there were a few missed opportunities we'd like to have back, I'm proud of the way this group responded, especially after the third set, staying composed to close out the match."

Five Valkyries reached double figures in points, led by Hannah Maddux with 15, Lindsey Vander Weide with 14, Kaz Brown with 13, Natalie Foster with 12 and Brittany Abercrombie with 11. With scoring coming from across the lineup, Orlando showcased its offensive depth regardless of matchups or personnel.

Notes:

Natalie Foster recorded her third career match with five service aces in four sets

Orlando hit .247 to San Diego's .156

Valkyries outblocked the Mojo 11-8

Hannah Maddux led both teams with 15 kills

Marks the first road win of the season for Orlando

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (2-0) @ Omaha Supernovas (2-0) | Sunday, January 18, 4:00 p.m. ET | CHI Health Center | CBS Sports Network

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.